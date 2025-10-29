Lithuania complete closes border with Belarus for one month

VILNIUS, October 29. /TASS/. Lithuanian authorities will close the border with neighboring Belarus for one month, with the decision to that effect made at the meeting of the Lithuanian government.

"Security of citizens is the indisputable priority of the government, and therefore it is necessary to close the border of Belarus, from which certain threats are coming," Prime Minister of Lithuania Inga Ruginiene said.

Ongoing incidents with Lithuanian territory being penetrated by air balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes and lack of desire of Belarusian authorities to take measures against such actions prompt Vilnius to completely shut the border.

Lithuania provided an exception for EU citizens, NATO countries’ citizens, third countries’ citizens with a temporary residential permit returning to the EU territory, and for citizens of third countries and diplomats in transit.

Lithuania is pursuing the policy of minimizing contacts with Belarus over the last several years. The Lithuanian-Belarusian border is about 680 km long.