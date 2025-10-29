Hungarian PM calls on EU to reduce funding to Ukraine, keep resources at home

BUDAPEST, October 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has floated a plan to achieve peace and stability in Europe, which particularly provides for the development of relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

"Our vision for peace and stability in Europe: Europe must negotiate directly with Russia - we must have a voice; Ukraine should be a strategic partner, not an EU member; minimize funds to Ukraine, keep resources within Europe; respect each country’s energy choices," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Earlier, Orban called on European Union leaders to follow the US example and launch direct talks with Russia in order to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and create a new European security system. He also warned that Hungary would neither allow Ukraine’s rushed accession to the EU nor support excessive financial assistance to the country, but would defend its right to receive oil and gas from Russia.