Israeli army reports renewed compliance with ceasefire in Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen resumed compliance with the ceasefire following a series of attacks on the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the Israel Defense Forces has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the statement said.

The day before, the Israeli authorities said that Hamas had violated the ceasefire, prompting the army to attack the enclave. According to the press service, a total of 30 Palestinian radicals serving as commanders of Gaza's armed groups were attacked.

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it," the army emphasized.