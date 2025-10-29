Senior CSTO official sees large conflicts knocking on the doors of his organization

MINSK, October 29. /TASS/. Large-scale conflicts that risk escalating have neared the borders of member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), according to the regional body’s deputy secretary general, Taalatbek Masadykov.

"Large-scale conflicts, fraught with escalation, are at the door of the CSTO’s zone of responsibility. The situation in Afghanistan remains tense, as challenges and threats posed by it have not been removed. Instability persists in the Middle East. And the conflict in Eastern Europe is still simmering," he said at a CSTO-hosted event on the sidelines of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

As they strive for geopolitical gains, Western countries resort to increasingly sophisticated fighting methods and hybrid wars relying on the latest technology, including AI, for components, Masadykov noted. This, he argued, "significantly facilitates generating and spreading fake and provocative content.".