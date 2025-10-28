Top Belarusian diplomat calls for dialogue with Western neighbors on border security

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Only dialogue and joint efforts can ensure security on Belarus’ borders with countries of the European Union, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"Any dialogue turns challenges into opportunities. But only together we can make it effective. And safe borders will be a reality only through joint efforts," he said at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

According to the top Belarusian diplomat, his country has never refused from such an approach. "We believe that there can be no unresolvable matters," he said, adding that political will on both sides is needed for that.