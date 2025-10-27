Rubio, Wang Yi discuss preparations for meeting between Trump, Xi — State Department

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have reviewed preparations for an upcoming meeting of the leaders of the two countries over the phone, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department Tommy Pigott said.

"The two discussed the importance of the US-China relationship and the upcoming meeting between [US] President [Donald] Trump and State Chairman Xi [Jinping] in Busan, Republic of Korea," he said in a statement.

He did not elaborate.

Xi and Trump are to meet on October 30 in Busan on the sidelines of an APEC summit. Trump said earlier he expects to sign a "fair" trade agreement, to discuss cooperation with Russia, the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, and prospects for China's involvement in nuclear arms reduction at the meeting.