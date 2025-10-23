Zelensky devastated by Russian army advances, Trump's refusal to supply Tomahawks — expert

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky finds himself in a political deadlock amid the successful advance of Russian troops and US President Donald Trump’s decision not to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev, US political commentator and Russia Up Close host Eddie Gonzales told TASS.

"The idea of Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine was first introduced by Zelensky in September with Trump during the UN meeting. Zelensky is not a military strategist. I believe he was told to ask for this specific weapon. Zelensky’s European handlers told him, we can't help you, go ask Trump," the expert said.

Gonzales noted that Kiev did not request advanced missiles directly from EU countries or the UK. "They either don't have the weapons, or they cannot afford to give away the weapons they already have, or they are unwilling to take the blame for escalating the war," he explained.

"Now Zelensky is in utter despair because Trump has made it clear that there's no point in expecting Tomahawk deliveries, Russia is advancing on the front lines, and no Tomahawks will change the situation, and Europe is in no position to help. Ukraine is doomed to further territorial losses. Trump has said in not so many words, the war is over. Only questions remain, when and how," the expert concluded.