Trump, Zelensky disagree on future of Ukraine conflict — TV

NEW YORK, October 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky disagree on the future of the Ukrainian conflict, CNN reported, citing sources.

The sources described the White House meeting between Trump and Zelensky "as a tense, frank and, at times, uncomfortable discussion."

"Trump made clear to Zelensky in a ‘direct and honest’ conversation that — for now — the Ukrainian leader would not receive" long-range missiles, the broadcaster noted.

One of the sources pointed out that "Trump was under the impression that Ukraine is seeking to escalate and prolong the conflict." Trump and Zelensky "were split over the future" of the conflict in Ukraine following their meeting at the White House, CNN adds.

The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that Trump had told Vladimir Zelensky that Washington currently had no plans to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. According to the media outlet, "Trump made clear his priority now is diplomacy, and he thinks providing Tomahawks could undermine it."