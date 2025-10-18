Police officers guarding US embassy in Colombia suffer injured in protests

BUENOS AIRES, October 18. /TASS/. Protesters in the Colombian capital of Bogota hurled petrol bombs at the US embassy and shot bows and arrows, injuring four police officers guarding the diplomatic mission, the El Tiempo newspaper reported.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has confirmed that police officers were wounded. "I have issued orders to ensure maximum protection for the US embassy in Bogota. Unfortunately, after an agreement was reached with the Congress to lift the blockades, a radical group attacked police officers guarding the embassy," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The demonstrators were protesting against US foreign policy.