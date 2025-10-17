Orban calls Budapest the best venue in Europe for next Putin-Trump summit

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised his country’s capital, Budapest, as a "predictable" venue for a next round of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States.

The Hungarian head of government, who discussed arrangements for the upcoming summit by phone with Trump on Thursday, announced plans to talk over the phone with Putin later on Friday. "President Trump is not the person to explain his decisions," Orban said in the morning talk program on Kossuth Radio. However, "no other venue for the meeting has been found," he added.

"There is no other location in Europe that could host that [summit]. Budapest is the only suitable location in Europe, and Hungary is the only country in Europe supporting peace," Orban explained, describing the Vatican as yet another peace-loving European state.

According to him, the Russian and US leaders sought a venue with "a predictable atmosphere, and Budapest seems to be the best location for that."

Following a phone conversation with Putin on Thursday, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington will prepare for another one-on-one between the two leaders that could be organized in the Hungarian capital "without delay." He called that "a truly important moment."