BUDAPEST, October 16. /TASS/. From the very outset of the Ukrainian conflict, Hungary has offered its efforts in resolving the crisis and expressed its readiness to host any necessary international talks in Budapest, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on the agreement to hold the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in the Hungarian capital.

"Three days after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, we stated that if there was a need for a venue, assistance, or mediation to end the conflict, we would provide them," the diplomat wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country).

Earlier, Szijjarto described the announcement of a new Russia-US summit in Budapest as "fantastic news" and expressed hope that it would advance the cause of peace.

On Thursday, following his phone conversation with Putin, Trump confirmed that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon.