Jeffrey Sachs calls US out for undermining UN, turning away from multilateralism

ROME, October 16. /TASS/. The United States is the biggest opponent today of the UN principle of multilateralism,an idea it helped spearhead many years ago, said Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia University's Center for Sustainable Development, who is participating in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

"I think the main problem is the United States has turned against. multilateralism, even though the United Nations to a big extent was the brainchild of Franklin Roosevelt, who was the greatest president of the United States. Unfortunately, recent US presidents and especially Donald Trump are actually against the United Nations. Trump is walking out of UN agencies. He's cutting the funding by the US of the UN. He's breaking UN treaties. He's violating the UN Charter repeatedly. This is very sad and it's a very big problem because it makes it very hard to solve the problems that we have," Sachs told Russian news agencies.

He cited his annual Report on Sustainable Development, which said that the United States is the least compliant with the UN Charter among all member states.

"We measure all 193 countries and the US countries are the most dependent on the UN Charter," the economist continued.

In his opinion, returning to multilateralism will take cooperation from all key world powers - Russia, the United States, China, and India.

"Europe should get its act together for cooperation, not warmongering. This is all possible. It's all a problem of the mind, not the reality," Sachs concluded.