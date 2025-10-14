Madagascar’s opposition raises enough signatures to oust president — media

HARARE, October 14. /TASS/. Opposition factions with Madagascar’s lower house of parliament have enrolled support of 110 out of 151 lawmakers, which is enough to convene an emergency session to vote no-confidence in and oust President Andry Rajoelina, the Orange news portal reported.

Meanwhile, Rajoelina, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, has announced the dissolution of the parliament. The lower house deputy speaker, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, called the presidential order’s legitimacy to question. He claims that the document is legally void as it was announced on social networks and has neither the president’s signature nor his seal. No original document has been submitted to the house.

The opposition intends to revise the constitutional fundamentals of government structures.

Anti-government protests have been sweeping across Madagascar since September 25. Initially organized by the youth, they were later joined by the opposition, some army and police units.