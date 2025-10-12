Madagascar’s presidential administration announces attempted coup d'etat — portal

HARARE, October 12. /TASS/. The administration of Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has reported that an attempt to seize power by force and illegal means is underway in the country, the Orange portal reported.

"The presidential administration condemns actions that contradict the constitution and democratic principles," the portal quotes the administration’s communique. "An attempt to seize power by force and illegal means is taking place in the country. The presidential administration expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and calls for unity, urging all viable forces of the nation to unite in defense of the constitutional order and national sovereignty. The only way out of the current crisis is through dialogue.".