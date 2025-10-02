Iranian president informs supreme leader about need to relocate capital

TEHRAN, October 2. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has informed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, about the need to relocate the capital from Tehran closer to the Persian Gulf coast.

"I also told the leader of the revolution that we must shift the capital toward the Persian Gulf. Nowadays, we don’t have an alternative anymore. We are compelled to do so, if things remain the same, we will face difficulties," the Tasnim news agency quoted the president as saying.

Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran has diminishing water resources every day and the problem of soil subsidence is serious - in some districts of the capital it has reached 30 centimeters.

On September 7 of last year, the Iranian president reiterated the need to move the capital of the Islamic republic from Tehran to the Persian Gulf coast. The head of state emphasized that Tehran is currently experiencing challenges which cannot be resolved in any other way.