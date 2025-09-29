Chinese expert suggests creating G10 involving Russia, India, China

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. The creation of an association of the ten most developed countries - a Group of Ten (G10) - involving Russia, China, and India could strengthen international cooperation, Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization, at the presentation of the annual report of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"We must act together. The world is falling apart, but there must be unity even more so, and let it be the BRICS countries and some other countries. Let's work together. Why can't there be a G10 if there is the G7? Let's add Russia, India, and China, and let's have a G10. It will strengthen the G20 and other organizations," he said.

The 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, titled "The Polycentric World: Instruction for Use, is taking place in Sochi from September 29 to October 2. It brings together 140 participants from over 40 countries. Experts from Britain, India, Germany, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Africa will speak on the sidelines.

At a time when the world has entered an era of polycentricity, the organizers identified the main goal of the conference as finding optimal solutions to avoid numerous risks and ways to maintain the stability of each individual state and the international system as a whole.