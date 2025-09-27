Diplomatic solutions to crisis surrounding Iran nuclear program remain — foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that there are still ways to resolve the crisis surrounding Iran's nuclear program diplomatically, adding though that the situation became more complicated following the UN Security Council's rejection of a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China.

"Diplomacy will never die, but things have become much more complicated now," he said when asked about the possibility of continuing negotiations on the Iranian dossier.

Earlier, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China that would have extended UN Security Council Resolution 2231 adopted in support of the Iranian nuclear deal for six months.