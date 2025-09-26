Netanyahu demands Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles be 'eliminated'

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Israel insists that all of Iran's enriched uranium reserves must be destroyed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his speech at a UN General Assembly session.

He recalled that Israel had previously caused significant damage to Iran's nuclear program. "We must remain vigilant. We must remain absolutely clear-minded and vigilant. We must not allow Iran to rebuild its military nuclear capacities. Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, these stockpiles must be eliminated," he said.