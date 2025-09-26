Lukashenko says Belarus could engage in nuclear reactor manufacturing

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the republic could potentially engage in the manufacturing of nuclear reactors, although there is currently no such need.

"Together, we have accomplished much in developing the nuclear sector. Even today, we remain closely connected. Thanks to you, we built our nuclear power plant. Moreover, you fulfilled your promise and taught us how to construct nuclear power plants. Today, we are building nuclear plants in other countries alongside Rosatom," Lukashenko said.

He added that the only area Belarus has not yet ventured into is the creation of a nuclear reactor. "However, if necessary, we are ready to explore this as well - manufacturing a reactor, containment structure, and other required components. For now, there is no such need. Rosatom handles this at its Russian facilities," the Belarusian leader explained.