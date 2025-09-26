EU fails to fulfill obligations after Ukraine's attack on Druzhba pipeline — top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. The EU has failed to fulfill its obligations to defend Hungary's interests after Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, so Budapest cannot count on the EU authorities in this matter, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

"Unfortunately, we haven't received any kind of guarantees from either the Ukrainians or the European Union. Even more than that, the European Union has absolutely not fulfilled its obligations. There was a statement of the European Union a couple months ago saying that energy infrastructure, feeding or supplying European Union member states is critical infrastructure, and all third countries must respect this," he said. "After the Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, unfortunately, the European Commission has not interfered. They have not stood on our side, they have not addressed the Ukrainians in this matter. So, unfortunately, we cannot count on the European Commission in this regard," the top diplomat emphasized.

Szijjarto emphasized that Budapest considers attacks on its energy infrastructure as attacks on Hungary's sovereignty.