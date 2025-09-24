Rubio stressed need for steps toward peace in Ukraine to Lavrov — US State Department

UN, September 24. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, emphasized the need for meaningful steps to resolve the conflict in Ukraine on a long-term basis, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Tommy Piggott said in a written statement.

According to the document, the US Secretary of State "reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a durable resolution" of the conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began without opening remarks for the press and went on behind closed doors. It lasted about 50 minutes.

On July 10, Lavrov and Rubio held a nearly hour-long bilateral meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN-related events in Malaysia. In addition, Lavrov and Rubio held multiple phone calls in 2025. Furthermore, the heads of foreign policy departments led the Russian and US delegations at the February 18 meeting in Riyadh, which lasted approximately 4.5 hours. The Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State also participated in a "three-on-three" negotiation during the summit in Alaska.