US intends to impose comprehensive sanctions against International Criminal Court — media

LONDON, September 22. /TASS/. The United States plans to impose additional sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), extending restrictions beyond individuals to the organization itself, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the report, the move has been under discussion within the US government, though the exact date of the announcement remains unclear.

Reuters said ICC officials have already held emergency meetings with representatives of member states to assess the potential consequences of such comprehensive measures. The sanctions could affect the court’s ability to pay staff and restrict access to bank accounts and computer software at ICC offices.