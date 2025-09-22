MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Ukraine under Vladimir Zelensky has turned into a concentration camp and is incapable of reaching a peace agreement, said Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement, the former leader of the Opposition Platform — For Life party, banned in the country.

"Zelensky is incapable of making any decisions, neither difficult nor easy. The political clown is tightly trapped by the reality he himself created. And he created it not by making choices but precisely by his inability to make any, to take even a single action," the opposition politician stated.

Medvedchuk emphasized that the current so-called Ukrainian elite "has sold its people to the collective West as cannon fodder and has no intention of changing course," as the Ukrainian authorities are powerless to live in peaceful conditions and develop a modern state.

"They have completely forgotten how to live for the interests of others, negotiate, and fulfill their promises. The country has suffered catastrophic cultural and managerial decline. Through war, ordinary citizens have been stripped of their rights and freedoms," the politician added.

Medvedchuk noted that the destruction of a peaceful Ukraine took place under the command of Western overseers and with Zelensky’s consent. "Therefore, the illegitimate [Zelensky] is incapable of making any choices, and the Ukrainian political elite is unable to direct the country’s policy toward peace and detente," he stated.