US in talks with Taliban on return of its military to Bagram airbase — WSJ

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is negotiating with representatives of the Taliban movement regarding the restoration of a limited American military presence at Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the publication, US authorities intend to use the base as a launching point for counterterrorism operations. The negotiations are at an early stage and are being led on the American side by the Presidential Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Adam Boehler.