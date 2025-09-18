Tangible aftershocks of magnitude greater than 5 again recorded near Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 19. /TASS/. Aftershocks of magnitude 5.3, 5.2 and 5.5 have been recorded near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

The epicenters of the disaster were located 143 km, 238 km and 186 km south-east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The foci were located at depths of more than 37.2 km, 20.5 km and 25.4 km. Residents of the region felt the tremors. The tsunami threat is still in effect.

On orders from Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov, a night stay center is operating for the residents who are afraid to stay in their homes after a series of aftershocks.