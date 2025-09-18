Over 180 detained during protests in France — Interior Ministry

PARIS, September 18. /TASS/. A total of 181 people were detained all across France during nationwide protests against the government’s plans to cut social spending, the Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

A total of 31 people were detained in the capital, Paris. 22 people were wounded, including 11 police officers and one journalist. In all, 700 separate protest rallies were held all across the country.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that over 500,000 people took to the streets all across France. However, France’s biggest trade union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), reported that over one million people took part in the nationwide rallies.

The rallies descended into violence in Paris, Nantes, Rennes, Lyon and Marseille and other cities as radicals attacked shops and banks. Many were arrested. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds.

Over 80,000 law enforcement officers, armored vehicles and drones were used to maintain public order.