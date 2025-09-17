Merz hinders Trump's efforts to end conflict in Ukraine — AfD leader

BERLIN, September 17. /TASS/. Alice Weidel, Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has sharply criticized Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accusing him of " fomenting war" and undermining former US President Donald Trump's efforts to swiftly resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

During a debate on the current year’s federal budget in the Bundestag, Weidel asserted, "You are sabotaging President Trump's aspirations to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible." She dismissed the so-called "coalition of the willing," which provides military support to Ukraine, as a "coalition of losers," claiming its members are "cornered."

"Faced with an impending catastrophe and waning public trust, you attempt to hide behind a global politician and military leader who allegedly manipulates phantom armies in a sandbox," Weidel added.