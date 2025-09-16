Medical facilities in Gaza working at full capacity — Health Ministry

CAIRO, September 16. /TASS/. Medical facilities in the Gaza Strip are overcrowded and running at the limit of their capacity, the enclave's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

"The emergency wards in Gaza hospitals that are still operational are overcrowded. Medical teams are working in conditions where stocks of essential medicines and vital medical supplies are exhausted," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The Health Ministry added that there is an acute shortage of donated blood in medical institutions of the Gaza Strip, which creates additional risks for the wounded who require surgeries.

On September 8, Netanyahu announced that the Israeli army would soon launch a large-scale offensive in Gaza City, telling local residents to "leave now." Earlier, Israel launched plans for a large-scale offensive operation in the Palestinian enclave to defeat Hamas there. The Israeli prime minister approved military plans to defeat the radical Palestinian movement in late August.

According to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television channel, more than 40 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured last night as a result of the Israeli Air Force bombing of Gaza City and its surrounding areas.

On August 18, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Gaza Ministry of Health, that most hospitals in the enclave had been damaged and forced to shut down as a result of fighting and shelling by the Israeli armed forces: out of about 40 institutions, only 15 are currently operating, many of them only partially. Hospitals receive no more than 30% of all necessary medicines. At least 1,590 medical workers have already become victims of the escalation of the conflict with Israel.