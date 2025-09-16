Serbian intel services to contact Russia’s SVR on information about `Maidan’ plot — Vucic

BELGRADE, September 16. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) for the information about a European plot to stage a "Maidan" in the Balkan republic as he said that Serbia’s special services will contact their Russian counterparts on the issue.

"A thank you to our Russian partners for the information. Our service will contact them for further coordination. We will save, protect and guard Serbia against danger," Vucic told the Serbian media during his visit to Japan.

According to him, the authorities in Serbia are ready to counter a coup attempt. Belgrade "follows closely" all statements from Russia’s SVR. Serbia also analyzes Moscow’s criticism over allegations about weapons supplies to Kiev, Vucic added.

On Monday, the SVR published a report that the European Union is plotting a "Maidan" in Serbia while current disturbances with the active participation of the country’s youth are "largely a product of subversive activity" by Brussels.

Protests have been ongoing in Serbia since November 2024, when a railway station roof collapsed in Novi Sad, killing 15. The protesters blame the authorities for the deadly incident.