Trump says US destroyed three members of Venezuelan drug cartel in international waters

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The US has destroyed three members of a drug cartel in international waters, presumably from Venezuela, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

According to Trump, the US military carried out "a Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," as a result of which "three terrorists" were killed. "The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S.," the American leader wrote. He added that members of drug cartels "pose a threat to the US national security" and the country's foreign policy interests.