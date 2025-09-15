Western policy towards Russia, Belarus is becoming openly aggressive — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The West's hostile stance toward Russia and Belarus remains unchanged and is turning outspokenly aggressive. This shift is clearly visible in actions such as Poland and the Baltic states reinforcing the border with Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated in an interview with Razvedchik magazine.

"Such actions reflect the broader policy of the West towards Belarus and Russia," Lukashenko said. "The saddest part is that this policy has not eased over time. It’s been nearly 80 years since the end of World War II, and Western nations still perceive our countries and their fraternal union as threats. Under this pretext, NATO is rapidly arming Europe, and Poland and the Baltic countries are implementing so-called protective measures to appease their patrons. One such measure is their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention and the mining of the Belarus border. These steps are nothing more than attempts to exert pressure on Belarus. The West’s hostile approach is increasingly becoming openly aggressive," he stressed.

Lukashenko emphasized that such actions by Belarus’s neighbors are unlikely to promote security or stability in the region. "Why lay minefields along the borders today? Why spend millions on building iron fences that migrants can breach within minutes? Billions have been invested - much of it stolen - yet borders are being mined, armies are being mobilized with troops and equipment. And for what? Who benefits from this madness? These measures are primarily dangerous for the initiators themselves. Residents in border areas are at risk, and wildlife suffers as well," he underlined.

He also noted that the defense budgets of Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania are already nearing 5%, a burden that their citizens are forced to bear. "Ordinary people understand the reality and are against these reckless endeavors," Lukashenko stressed.