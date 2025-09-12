Most UN states do not sign declaration on Russia’s involvement in Poland drone incident

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. Merely 46 out of 193 UN member states have signed a joint declaration on Russia’s alleged involvement in a drone incident in Poland.

In addition to Poland, those who have signed the declaration include Austria, Belgium, Hungary, the UK, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Italy, Spain, Norway, South Korea, the US, Ukraine, France and Japan. These countries insist that Russia violated Poland’s airspace 19 times and thus has purportedly contributed to the conflict’s escalation.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command announced the destruction of several objects identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that had violated national airspace. According to the Polish authorities, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The agency expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.