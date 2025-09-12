Young Ukrainian women join army under '18-24' drone operator contract

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Young Ukrainian women have begun joining the army under a new contract that allows them to serve as drone operators, the General Staff said.

"The first 18-24 contracts were signed by young women and the 92nd [separate assault brigade] named after chieftain Ivan Sirko - they will serve as drone operators," it said on Telegram.

Drone operators sign contracts for two years instead of one, as in other positions.

Ukraine is trying to replenish its military in any way possible. From time to time, the idea of raising the mobilization age to 18 years is brought up. On February 11, the Defense Ministry began accepting applications from men aged 18-24. They are promised high salaries, educational and other benefits.