Brazil not afraid of new US sanctions after Bolsonaro's sentencing — president

Lula da Silva noted that the president of one country cannot interfere in the decisions of another sovereign state

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 12. /TASS/. Brazil's leadership is not concerned about potential US sanctions following the sentencing of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro to over 27 years in prison, the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated.

"There are no concerns. I am not afraid," the head of state declared in an interview with the local television channel Band. "The president of one country cannot interfere in the decisions of another sovereign state. If he decides to take any actions, that will be solely his problem."

Lula da Silva also emphasized that there is no doubt Bolsonaro indeed intended to organize a coup d'etat to prevent Lula da Silva from assuming power in January 2023.

The Brazilian leader also condemned the actions of Eduardo Bolsonaro, a federal deputy in the Brazilian Congress and son of the former president, for urging US leadership to impose sanctions against Brazil. "His son is in the US <...> and is attempting to turn the United States against Brazil, thereby betraying his homeland. This has never happened in Brazilian history," Lula da Silva noted.

Earlier, Rubio described Bolsonaro’s conviction as politically motivated persecution, promising that the United States would respond appropriately to the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court’s decision.

Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court had earlier sentenced former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) to 27 years and 3 months in prison for his role in an attempted coup aimed at preventing the rise to power of current Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

