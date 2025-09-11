Poland permanently closes border with Belarus — interior minister

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Poland’s border with Belarus will be closed indefinitely as the measure does not depend on the dates of the Zapad-2025 military exercise, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told the TOK FM radio station.

"I would like to point out that it’s not a temporary [border] closure for the duration of the Zapad-2025 drills. The border is being closed indefinitely and will reopen only after it’s possible to ensure full security," he said. However, the minister stressed that the Polish authorities "have no plans to keep the border closed for a single day without necessity."

On September 9, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the border with Belarus would be closed overnight on September 12 due to the start of joint Russian-Belarusian drills dubbed Zapad-2025. The next day, Kierwinski signed the relevant order, which says that the measure applies both to individuals and vehicles, including trucks and freight trains, traveling to and from the country, and will remain in effect "until further notice." The Belarusian Foreign Ministry condemned Warsaw’s decision as groundless and directed against common people.