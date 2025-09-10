NATO invokes Article 4 of North Atlantic Treaty over drone incursion in Poland

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, at Warsaw’s request, has invoked the use of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty and launched consultations over the violation of Polish airspace by unmanned aerial vehicles, government spokesman Adam Szlapka told the Polsat TV channel.

"NATO has invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said. Later, the spokesman wrote on the X social network that, at Poland’s request, consultations were held within the framework of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Articles 4 and 5 of the treaty outline response measures by NATO countries in the event that one of them is threatened as well as the steps of the bloc’s collective defense. According to their provisions, a threat to one NATO country is perceived as an attack on all the alliance’s members. That said, the document does not indicate what exactly NATO may perceive as an attack or a threat, hence the consultation mechanism to talk over how to respond.

Early on September 10, Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as drones that had violated the country’s airspace.

The search for the downed objects is underway. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that overnight from September 9 to September 10, 19 violations of the country’s airspace were recorded, with all drones entering from Belarusian territory. So far, three drones have been shot down. In response to the incident, the Polish authorities decided to temporarily close airspace over part of the country, including Warsaw Chopin Airport.