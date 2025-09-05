Beijing parade demonstrated China’s international status — Kim Jong Un

SEOUL, September 5. /TASS/. During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the recent parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II illustrated China’s importance in global affairs, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The meeting between the leaders of China and North Korea took place in Beijing on September 4. Prior to that, they jointly attended the military parade on September 3.

"He [Kim Jong Un] expressed thanks to the Chinese party, government and people for having given special hospitality to the DPRK delegation with sincerity and congratulated them on their holding of excellent and splendid commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War as a grand political festival," the North Korean agency reported.

Kim Jong Un also said that China "showed its firm determination to defend world peace and clearly demonstrated its important international position and influence on this occasion."

The People’s Liberation Army of China held a large-scale military parade on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on September 3, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was attended by President Xi Jinping of China, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and the heads of state and government from 24 other countries.