Witkoff says Trump still ready to meet with Putin, Zelensky — WSJ

NEW YORK, September 5. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy for peace missions Steven Witkoff told the Coalition of the Willing that US President Donald Trump remains open to a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing sources.

According to the report, Witkoff also said that Trump "remained committed to exploring all avenues to broker peace in Ukraine."

The meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, whose members planned to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, was held in Paris on Thursday. According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the coalition now has 35 members, and 26 of them are ready to send troops to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace is achieved.