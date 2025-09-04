Fico to discuss energy infrastructure with Zelensky — cabinet

BRATISLAVA, September 4. /TASS/. Energy infrastructure will be one of the main topics of discussion between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Vladimir Zelensky and Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko at a meeting on Friday, TASR news agency quoted the Slovak government press service as saying.

"One of the main topics of discussion at the meeting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico with the president of Ukraine in Uzhgorod will be energy infrastructure," the cabinet said. "The prime minister of Slovakia and the president of Ukraine will brief about the results of the talks at a joint press conference."

Fico sharply criticized the Ukrainian strikes on the infrastructure of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil to Slovakia. Bratislava appealed, in particular, to the European Commission, insisting on exerting influence on Ukraine to stop the attacks.

Fico will travel to Uzhhorod from Beijing, where he took part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. He said earlier that he would bring to Zelensky the conclusions from the conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Tuesday in the Chinese capital.

Slovak media, citing Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj, said that the program of negotiations between Fico, Zelensky and Sviridenko is being finalized.

"Ukraine is our neighbor, with whom we want to have good relations, but at the same time we want our neighbor to respect our national and state interests. This is why I welcome that it was the Ukrainian side that took the initiative [to hold] a meeting at the level of the prime minister and the president and at the level of some ministers," said Blanar, who will accompany the prime minister in Uzhhorod.