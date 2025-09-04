Poland demands security guarantees as part of protecting Ukraine's airspace

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Poland will demand security guarantees from its partners as part of an initiative to protect Ukrainian airspace, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters following a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing in Paris.

"I have informed our partners that Poland is interested in ensuring that Ukrainian airspace is safe, but this must be accompanied by guarantees for Poland's security," Tusk said during a briefing aboard his plane before leaving Paris, as broadcast by TVP Info. "We cannot in any way reduce our level of security, and our partners must bear this in mind," he stressed, adding that Polish experts would take part in discussions on the initiative.

On September 4, members of the Coalition of the Willing met in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, among other issues. According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the coalition now includes 35 members, 26 of whom have expressed readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace agreement is in place.