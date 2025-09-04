Afghanistan to enter into contracts with Russia following EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Afghanistan plans to conclude several agreements with Russia through the Finance Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry following the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), in which a ministerial-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate took part, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Moscow Gul Hassan said.

"We have a large delegation here, with the minister of nature protection, the agriculture minister, and the finance minister of Afghanistan having attended the forum. We already have several agreements in the economic area. And several new ones will be concluded. We will also discuss this through the Afghan Foreign Ministry," he told reporters.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.