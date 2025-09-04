China ready to build more just global governance system jointly with Russia — diplomat

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. China is prepared to work with Russia toward unlocking the huge potential in relations between the two countries, Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Guo Jiakun said at a news briefing on Thursday.

"As a follow-up of the consensus reached at a meeting between the two countries’ leaders <…>, China and Russia are ready to keep up their fruitful cooperation in various fields, continue developing the huge potential in Chinese-Russian relations, and jointly play an active role in resolving major international and regional issues," the Chinese diplomat said, commenting on the recent visit to China by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also, he continued, Beijing and Moscow are willing to "support global strategic stability, international impartiality and justice and work together to create a more just and reasonable global governance system.".