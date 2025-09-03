North Korea to support Russia in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity

SEOUL, September 4. /TASS/. Head of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Pyongyang will support Moscow in defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the KCNA news agency reported.

The meeting took place on September 3 on the sidelines of festive activities in China. "Comrade Kim Jong Un said that DPRK will continue supporting to the full extent the struggle of the government, the army, and the people of Russia for protection of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests of the state, consider it the brotherly debt and stay committed to performance of the interstate treaty between DPRK and Russia," KCNA said.

The meeting of the two leaders was held in the friendly atmosphere, the news agency added.