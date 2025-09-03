Humanity again has to choose between peace and war — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. At present, the humanity is once again facing the choice between war and peace, Chinese President Xi Jinping said before the start of the parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War Two.

"Today, the humanity is again facing the choice: peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, mutual benefit or zero-sum game. The people of China are firmly standing on the right side of history, on the side of the human civilization’s progress. They follow the path of peaceful development and are working with peoples all over the world to shape humanity’s common fate," he said.