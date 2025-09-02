Uzbek, Russian presidents discuss implementation of priority economic projects

TASHKENT, September 2. /TASS/. Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Vladimir Putin of Russia discussed the implementation of top priority economic projects, the press service of the Uzbek leader said.

According to the press service, the leaders discussed issues of expanding and strengthening bilateral relations of strategic partnership in the context of the practical implementation of the agreements that were reached during previous top-level contacts.

"Special attention was focused on efforts to speed up the preparation and implementation of projects in priority economic sectors, encourage cooperation ties between the two countries’ regions, including within the existing joint industrial parks," it said.

The presidents stressed the importance of coordinated measures to keep the dynamic of trade-and-economic and investment cooperation. Mirziyoyev and Putin noted with satisfaction that their countries maintain fruitful humanitarian ties, first of all in the areas of culture, arts, science, and education.

"The Uzbek and Russian leaders also exchanged views on international issues," the press service added.