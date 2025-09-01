{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Egyptian PM urges Israel to accept latest Gaza proposal

In Cairo’s view, "the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to establish a single Palestinian state within the 1967 borders"

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Israel must accept the latest ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip and move forward to negotiations on a final ceasefire, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during his speech at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China.

"Israel must accept the latest ceasefire proposal and move on to negotiations on ending the war and rebuilding Gaza in accordance with the plan approved by Arab and Islamic countries," Madbouly stressed. The Al-Youm as-Sabia website published the full text of his speech. He also noted that, in Cairo’s view, "the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to establish a single Palestinian state within the 1967 borders."

In March, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in Gaza, breaking the ceasefire established in January. Several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US failed to produce a new agreement. On August 8, Israel’s military-political cabinet approved a plan to seize control of the entire Gaza Strip and expand operations in the enclave.

On August 18, Hamas expressed approval of the mediators’ ceasefire proposal, which was subsequently forwarded to Israel. Two days later, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan to capture Gaza City, and on August 21, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also endorsed the strategy.

On August 29, Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that preparations had begun for an offensive on the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula
North Korea comes up with new-type solid-fuel engine for next generation ICBMs — KCNA
The engine is to be used in the ICBM Hwasongpho-19 series and the next-generation ICBM Hwasongpho-20
Ukraine loses about 1,245 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline positions, striking the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade near Dimitrov
Putin stresses special privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India
The Russian leader highlighted positive trends in trade and economic cooperation, and hailed tourist exchanges
Putin, Erdogan discuss Middle East, North Africa, South Caucasus
Vladimir Putin noted that Russian-Turkish cooperation in all these areas is well-established
Russian forces strike port infrastructure being used to support Ukrainian troops
"Units of the battlegroup West have improved their tactical positions and inflicted losses on Ukraine’s mechanized, airborne assault, and assault brigades, as well as on the Main Intelligence Directorate’s special forces center, near Kamenka, Kupyansk, Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region, and Derilovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Second phase of CSTO exercises kicks off in Belarus
Taking part in the drills are military contingents from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan
UN refusal to reform may erode states' confidence in organization — Kazakh president
Kazakh president praised the Global Governance Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contains a long-term vision for the development of the international community
Egypt refuses to guard UK embassy in response to London protests
The United Kingdom announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Cairo on August 31 after the Egyptian authorities removed concrete security barriers that protected the embassy building
Flightradar refutes reports about GPS system failure in von der Leyen’s plane
The Financial Times reported earlier that the GPS system of her plane failed when it was flying to Bulgaria
Andrey Rublev fails to reach quarterfinals of US Open tennis tournament
He was defeated by Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the US Open
Hungary received more than 5 bln cubic meters of Russian gas via TurkStream
Hungary continues receiving the bulk of gas supplies under the long-term contracts with Gazprom via the TurkStream gas pipeline and its branches to Bulgaria and Serbia
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Ex-president Yanukovych says Ukraine joining NATO straight-line path to civil war
Viktor Yanukovych was commenting on a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit that the West's constant attempts to draw Kiev into NATO are one of the main causes of the Ukrainian conflict
Russia, China, India send ‘powerful message’ to Washington at SCO summit — media
The SCO summit, attended by Putin and the leaders of more than 20 countries, kicked off on Sunday in the city of Tianjin in northern China. According to Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin, the event became the largest forum in the history of the organization
China against bloc confrontation, supports free trade, Xi Jinping says
The Chinese leader also favored protecting the UN-based international system
UAV manufacturer Zala presents Russian counterpart of Starlink in Kazan
As Zala explained, Geocosmos, which operates from the ground, enables drones to operate seamlessly within shared airspace alongside manned aircraft
Trump says India has offered to cut tariffs on US goods 'to nothing'
According to the US president, New Delhi should have made this decision many years ago
SCO countries see defending national interests as imperative — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the United States and other Western countries continued to try to maintain their dominance in the world through blackmail, sanctions, and tariff restrictions
Nepal seeks full-fledged membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization — PM
Nepal has been a SCO dialogue partner since 2016
Russia, Turkey and India united by serious partnership — Kremlin
"We are united by multi-aspect relations in the most different areas," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Press review: China hosts largest SCO summit while EU ministers fail to agree on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 1st
Austria’s former top diplomat opens up about having to leave her home country
Karin Kneissl said she left Austria in 2020
Putin's workday in Tianjin lasted 14 hours
During this time, the Russian leader participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the SCO Plus session
Trump says US no longer spending funds on aid to Kiev
Donald Trump noted that the United States now sells equipment to NATO
Putin meets with Nepalese PM
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China’s Tianjin
European Council’s President recognized Ukraine was part of tariff deal — Politico
Brussels agreed as a result to cash out 15-percent tariffs on the entire EU exports to the United States and dropped any retaliatory measures
Xi Jinping puts forward global governance initiative at SCO+ meeting
The Chinese leader proposed to create "a community with a shared future for mankind"
Iran's MFA accuses Europe of blindly following US policy on Tehran's nuclear program
"The Europeans are doing what Trump dictated to them," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said
Russian MP hails China’s initiatives as first step toward forming new center of power
According to Leonid Slutsky, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative of global governance has an unprecedented significance
UN allocates $5 mln to help victims of devastating earthquake in Afghanistan
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan on August 31
Proposed Chinese initiatives to be discussed within SCO bodies tomorrow — Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that today in China there were "not so much negotiations as two summits: the SCO and SCO+"
Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces
India reduces holdings of US Treasury securities — Central Bank
Despite the reduced share of American bonds, India’s total foreign exchange reserves as of August 22, 2025, remain at $690 bln
West ready to sacrifice Ukraine to prevent US from mending relations with Russia — Ritter
Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector pointed out that Kiev would soon start "sending 18-year-olds to the front line"
Iranian president says to personally ensure agreements with Russia carried out
Masoud Pezeshkian expressed confidence that, once implemented, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement will boost trade and expand cooperation across all sectors
Czech ex-PM Babis assaulted at election rally, taken to hospital — media
According to the news portal, the attacker hit the politician with a crutch
Ukraine loses nearly 54,000 troops in LPR battles over summer — expert
In June-August, units of Russia’s Battlegroups North, South, and West liberated 31 settlements
MiG-31 jets with Kinzhal missiles go on combat alert in Russia’s westernmost region
"MiG-31I aircraft with Kinzhal airborne hypersonic systems will be on round-the-clock combat alert at the Chkalovsk airfield," the Defense Ministry reported
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
India’s minister defends Russian oil purchases amid Western criticism
Hardeep Singh Puri stressed that every Indian oil transaction is done using "legal shipping and insurance, compliant traders and audited channels"
Slovak PM to meet with Chinese, Russian presidents in Beijing
Being part of such discussions means to maintain dialogue, Fico noted
Kremlin urges moving beyond ‘what the West will think’ mindset
"Let them think what they will think. And we will focus on our own business and implementing our agenda," Dmitry Peskov said
Houthi leaders pledge revenge against Israel for killing their Prime Minister
Head of the supreme political council of Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah Mahdi al-Mashat also called on all companies operating in Israel to "leave before it is too late"
Russian forces liberate entire DRP’s southern part — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, units of the Battlegroup East continue advancing in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region
US faces TNT shortage amid conflict in Ukraine — NYT
The newspaper notes this shortage could have wider economic consequences, as TNT is used in mining operations for construction materials
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Cuban president voices support for Xi’s global governance initiative
Diaz-Canel is currently on an official visit to Vietnam, from where he will travel to China to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II
Tokayev favors developing region that includes Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Mongolia
In order to implement large-scale plans and projects, it is necessary to further develop transport interconnectivity between the countries, Kazakh president said
Brazilian leader plans to propose WTO reform during BRICS’ virtual summit — TV
According to the television channel, the Brazilian president also plans to discuss BRICS’ potential response to the US tariffs
West abuses role of dollar to suppress rivals — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that the West was doing everything possible to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world and preserve its dominance
Israel tarnishes ethical military image as army 'overstretched' — expert
Karin Kneissl argued that Israel has achieved nothing in Gaza apart from destruction
Putin to set out on four-day visit to China
The Russian president will be accompanied by a "fundamental" delegation consisting of almost all of the cabinet members and representatives of large companies
Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 812
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan on August 31
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX index fell by 0.43%, while the RTS index declined by 0.55%
Russian GDP expected to grow by 1.2% in 2025 — source
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that the national GDP will grow by at least 1.5% in 2025
Vitaly Saveliev: We can take a punch
The CEO of Aeroflot in Top Business Officials: a special project from TASS
Kiev withdraws mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties — defense source
A Russian missile strike killed and wounded the brigade’s commanders, a source in Russia’s defense circles said
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Russian reconnaissance teams enter Dimitrov in DPR, head of region says
"As regards Krasnoarmeysk, the situation [there] is more tense as the enemy has deployed a large number of reserve troops there," Denis Pushilin added
Eight settlements liberated by Russian forces in DPR in August — expert
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the settlements of Kolodezi and Sredneye and units of the Battlegroup South liberated the settlements Alexandro-Kalinovo, Shcherbinovka, Alexandro-Shultino, Katerinovka, Kleban-Byk, and Nelepovka
Putin delivers speech at SCO summit
The meeting is taking place from August 31 to September 1
IN BRIEF: What is known about Tianjin Declaration adopted by leaders of SCO countries
According to the document, the countries will strengthen cooperation on sustainable development issues, including in the field of industry, efficient waste management and resource use in accordance with the principles of environmental protection
Russia has nothing to do with GPS failure on von der Leyen's plane — Kremlin
Earlier, the newspaper reported that Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft’s navigation system malfunctioned during its landing in Bulgaria, forcing the pilots to rely on paper maps to land at Plovdiv Airport
Xi's 'timely' global governance plan can serve as guide for SCO — CSTO secretary general
Imangali Tasmagambetov noted that the development of the SCO "from a broader historical point of view is inevitable"
Indian PM praises his meeting with Putin on sidelines of SCO summit as 'excellent'
Narendra Modi noted that the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine
IAEA chief advocates for continued dialogue with Russia on ZNPP
Rafael Grossi stressed that this dialogue helps with the all-important goal of preventing a nuclear conflict
No shore pollution registered near CPC terminal — company
Seawater is tested twice per day for petroleum products with involvement of a third party accredited laboratory, the company said
NATO launches new command headquarters in Finland, 200 km from Russian border
The new headquarters is located less than 200 kilometers from the Russian border
Europe incapable of providing security guarantees to Ukraine — expert
European countries have neither the personnel nor the weapons for this, Karin Kneissl, former Austria’s foreign minister and head of the St. Petersburg State University's G.O.R.K.I. Center, said
Putin-Aliyev meeting not yet held — Kremlin
The Azerbaijani president will attend the September 3 celebrations in honor of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
The CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (SGTT) Nico Paetzold in an interview with TASS
Trade turnover between Russia, Tajikistan growing — Putin
Growth is observed in the key development areas, the Russian leader noted
Enemy battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov under Russian fire control — DPR adviser
Russian drone operators control all roads leading to and out of the city and the town, Igor Kimakovsky added
Putin, Trump yet to reach agreement on meeting with Zelensky — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that there are no concrete proposals to raise the level of representatives at the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations yet
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Major Russian brewing company AB InBev Efes rebrands itself
According to the company's CEO, the transition to the new name will be seamless and will not affect business operations
Cooperation between Hungary, Serbia critical amid pipeline strikes — Szijjarto
According to the top diplomat, the Hungarian segment of the oil pipeline from Serbia will be built by the end of 2027
Russian Armed Forces straighten frontline border DPR and Dnepropetrovsk Region
Igor Kimakovsky noted that nearly the entire western border area of the DPR was under Russian control at present
Expert points to major achievements by Russian army in south Donetsk area
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian army’s operations had also been successful near the settlements of Malaya Shapkovka, Sobolevka, Petropavlovka and Kucherovka
North Korea's Kim taking 20-hour train ride to China for his first-ever multilateral event
In Beijing, Kim Jong Un will attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II
Zelensky, Europe make it worse for themselves by rejecting reality — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that European politicians aimed to shift the burden of the conflict onto the United States, seeking to entangle Washington further in the war
Kiev loses 17,000 soldiers, mercenaries in August in battles near LPR — expert
The greatest depletion of enemy manpower occurred in the area overseen by Battlegroup West
Putin, Trump agreed on further steps on Ukraine at their Alaska talks — Kremlin aide
The results of Witkoff’s five visits, especially his latest visit, served as a basis for the talks between the Russian president and the US president, Yury Ushakov said
Area of oil spill in Black Sea is 350 square km — satellite monitoring
The slick is localized west of Anapa
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Ukraine's security must come after peace deal, not before — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, a peaceful settlement based on eliminating the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine will also ensure the security of Russia
Press review: EU rifts grow on Russia sanctions as Israel launches raid in Damascus
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 29th
Idea of global governance, development bank and warm welcome — SCO summit results
Guests enjoyed Chinese cuisine and a cultural concert, with particular attention given to the Russian delegation and President Putin, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov
Slovak PM to meet with Chinese, Russian presidents in Beijing
Upon the return from Beijing, Robert Fico plans to meet Vladimir Zelensky
Moscow genuinely interested in revival of Russia-India-China troika format — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat added that NATO is blatantly trying to lure India into anti-China intrigues
Some 3,000 reporters covering SCO Tianjin Summit attended by Putin
A number of bilateral meetings between SCO leaders has taken place on the first day of the forum
Russia to expand educational opportunities for Nepali students — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted the significance of study-abroad programs for cultural ties
Police arrest man who attacked former Czech PM Babis — media
According to preliminary information, the assailant — an elderly man — struck Babis several times on the head with a crutch during an election rally in the village of Dobra
Putin's agreements with Trump, topic of Ukraine at SCO summit: what Kremlin aide said
According to Yury Ushakov, the Ukrainian issue was discussed on the sidelines of the SCO summit
Trump urges to charge George Soros with supporting ‘violent protests’ in US
"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," the US leader wrote
Dry cargo ship is in distress near Odessa, presumably after hitting sea mine
There have been no official comments from the authorities
Russian online retailer Ozon to redomicile to Russia
"The company will initiate the procedure of legal entity registration in the Russian Federation in coming days," the online retalier said
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Putin calls Western attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO one of conflict’s main causes
The head of state stressed that it poses a direct threat to Russia's security
