China to uphold 'BRICS spirit,' Chinese envoy says

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Beijing will uphold the "BRICS spirit" by strengthening unity and joint efforts with its partners, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

"The Chinese side will implement the agreements reached by the two heads of state (presidents of China Xi Jinping and of Russia Vladimir Putin - TASS) and, together with BRICS partners including Russia, further reinforce unity and cooperation, deepen practical collaboration in trade, the economy, and investment, enhance resilience against external risks and challenges, safeguard the multilateral trading system, defend international justice, and give strong impetus to building an equitable, orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization," Zhang said.

He recalled that in May, Xi paid a state visit to Russia and attended events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. During the visit, Xi held extensive talks with Putin on bilateral ties and major global strategic issues.

"The leaders unanimously agreed to coordinate more closely within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS, to consolidate the countries of the Global South, and to jointly steer global governance toward greater fairness and rationality," Zhang noted.

According to the envoy, BRICS cooperation has been steadily expanding in scope and influence. "Through the joint efforts of China, Russia, and other BRICS members, the mechanism has grown stronger, its outreach has widened, and its international standing has risen. Today, BRICS is a reliable pillar of cooperation in the Global South and an engine of growth," he concluded.