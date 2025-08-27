EU spends €800 billion on weapons instead of combating hunger — Lula

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 27. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sharply criticized European countries for approving €800 billion in military spending instead of channeling those funds toward combating global hunger.

"The European Union has approved €800 billion for the rearmament of all countries in the community, while we [developing countries] would use this money to stop hunger or preserve forests," Lula said.

He also reiterated his view that the United Nations is failing in its core mission to prevent wars. Pointing to the Gaza conflict as evidence of the organization’s crisis, Lula declared: "We have long been saying that changes are needed in the UN structure so that there is someone who can help stop this genocide, end and prevent wars. That is why we will continue to fight for a redefinition of global governance."

This is not the first time the Brazilian president has spoken out against military spending in Europe. Back in May, following his visit to Russia, he described the pace of rearmament by EU states and their allies - particularly Japan - as "insane."