Two French teens detained for alleged plots against Eiffel Tower, synagogues

PARIS, August 27. /TASS/. French police have arrested two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks targeting synagogues and the Eiffel Tower, Le Figaro reported.

Both youths, from the Paris Region and raised in "Arab-Muslim families," were reportedly sympathetic to the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia). Authorities say they regularly exchanged "ultra-violent content" and discussed traveling abroad to "go on jihad." More recently, their discussions turned toward attacks in France, with synagogues linked to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the Eiffel Tower mentioned as potential targets.

Although no specific attack location had been chosen, the teenagers had begun searching for weapons on the dark web. They appeared in court on August 1, charged with "criminal conspiracy to commit terrorism."

Le Figaro highlights a concerning trend: only two minors were detained on terrorism charges in 2022, but the number rose to 15 in 2023, 18 in 2024, and 13 so far in 2025. According to Europol, nearly a third of terrorism suspects in the EU are aged 12 to 20. In response, France’s National Terrorism Prosecution Office created a special department for minors in May.