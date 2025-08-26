US expects Ukrainian conflict to be settled by end of year — Witkoff

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. The US administration expects the conflicts in Ukraine, between Israel and Iran, and in the Gaza Strip to be settled by the end of this year, with meetings on this issue being held this week, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Israel, Hamas - we're having meetings all this week on all three of those conflicts, and we hope to settle them before the end of this year," he said at a White House presidential cabinet meeting. Witkoff noted that the Washington administration's "peace from a position of strength" approach is yielding results.

According to the special envoy, American officials are discussing the accession of several countries to the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize relations with Israel.

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the US leader's limousine en route to the main venue of the talks and talks in a three-on-three format. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that settling the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. On August 18, Trump held a meeting in Washington with Zelensky and European leaders. The US leader also called Putin. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Putin and Trump expressed their support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev. The idea of raising the level of these consultations was also considered.